New adventure center opening for families in Walker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. -- There is a new outdoor adventure and learning center coming to West Michigan that's open all year round.

The newest premiere adventure and learning center, Adventure Point Project, 3213 Walker Avenue, is coming to Walker this fall.

The center was put together by Boy Scouts of America who say they wanted to make this a place welcoming to everyone.

"Right now we are in the process of finishing up construction, you might be able to hear a little bit of that behind us going on right now," said Paul Kelly, Vice President of Adventure Point Project.

The finishing touches are being added to a project that has been in the works for five years.

"So this is the culmination of a five year project to build this 38 acre program facility that really is designed to serve every single person in our community.," said Aaron Gach, CEO of Boy Scouts of America. The park has a variety of different activities and learning opportunities that are available all four seasons. "Our main goal is to make sure that every single person in the community, schools, businesses, your church groups, your after school groups, your family, everyone can just come out and find a way to use Adventure Point," Kelly said.

Developers have made one of their biggest attractions, accessible for anyone. "The neat thing about this zip-line and on the other side of the deck, our repelling lane, is that they’re accessible by elevator," Gach said. "So anyone with any ability level of any physical ability level can access this third floor and take a ride on our zip-line for on our repelling lane." But the options for adventure don't stop there, at Adventure Point the options are endless.

"You can expect a 20,000 square foot facility with flexible use classroom spaces," Gach said. "

There will be greenhouses, climbing towers, zip-lines, mountain biking courses, and yurt tents. There will also be rustic camp sites, an amphitheater along with miles of trails. There will also be a full climbing tower, challenge course, leadership training, team outing course back here in the back, air rifle and archery centers.