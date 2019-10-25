New adventure center opening for families in Walker

WALKER, Mich. -- There is a new outdoor adventure and learning center coming to West Michigan that's open all year round.
The newest premiere adventure and learning center, Adventure Point Project, 3213 Walker Avenue, is coming to Walker this fall.
The center was put together by Boy Scouts of America who say they wanted to make this a place welcoming to everyone.
The finishing touches are being added to a project that has been in the works for five years.
The park has a variety of different activities and learning opportunities that are available all four seasons.
"Our main goal is to make sure that every single person in the community, schools, businesses, your church groups, your after school groups, your family, everyone can just come out and find a way to use Adventure Point," Kelly said.
Developers have made one of their biggest attractions, accessible for anyone.
But the options for adventure don't stop there, at Adventure Point the options are endless.
There will be greenhouses, climbing towers, zip-lines, mountain biking courses, and yurt tents. There will also be rustic camp sites, an amphitheater along with miles of trails. There will also be a full climbing tower, challenge course, leadership training, team outing course back here in the back, air rifle and archery centers.