Police: Driver causes crash after running stop sign in Cass Co.

Posted 12:17 PM, October 25, 2019, by

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Police say a driver who ran a stop sign caused a crash in Cass County Friday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on Dailey Road just south of Pokagon Road in La Grange Township.

A 67-year-old man and woman from Niles were driving on Pokagon Road when they were struck by a vehicle who ran a stop sign driven by an 18-year-old woman. There was also a 38-year-old passenger in the vehicle who ran the stop sign as well.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say seat belts were worn and alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor.

