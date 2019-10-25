Sounds of the Game: Orchard View’s Fred Rademacher & North Muskegon’s Larry Witham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Fred Rademacher has helped revive the Orchard View football program. The Cardinals are 8-0 and have qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Head coach Larry Witham and North Muskegon will travel to take on the Cardinals on Friday night to end the regular season as the Norsemen seek win number six to automatically qualify for the playoffs. Rademacher and Witham brought us inside the team's practices in FOX 17 'Sounds of the Game'.