Suspect sought in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting a person in Kalamazoo Friday.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers were notified that a person was shot on Blakeslee Street and was being taken to the hospital. KDPS found evidence of the shooting near the 1200 block of Blakeslee Street.

A suspect has not been found and is described as a 6′ tall, white man in his late twenties, weighing about 180lbs. If anyone saw the incident happen or knows anything that could lead to an arrest, please call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer.