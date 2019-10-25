High School Football Scoreboard
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Suspect sought in Kalamazoo shooting

Posted 7:40 PM, October 25, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting a person in Kalamazoo Friday.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers were notified that a person was shot on Blakeslee Street and was being taken to the hospital. KDPS  found evidence of the shooting near the 1200 block of Blakeslee Street.

A suspect has not been found and is described as a 6′ tall, white man in his late twenties, weighing about 180lbs. If anyone saw the incident happen or knows anything that could lead to an arrest, please call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.