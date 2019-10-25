‘Virtual Reality Therapy’ sends hospice patients to space

High School Football Scoreboard
Posted 4:56 PM, October 25, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A new therapeutic program based on virtual reality technology has been rolled out at Emmanuel Hospice.

Patients of the West Michigan-based hospice program are already using the VR headsets to visit far away locations like Paris, Amsterdam and the International Space Station.

“Its patients that aren’t able to go anywhere anymore, they aren’t mobile anymore,” says Bryan Cramer, Director of Business Development at Emmanuel Hospice. They are using a compact VR headset produced by Oculus. The surprisingly un-intrusive device can be adapted to be used by patients that are fully mobile and by patients who are no longer able to move around.

“It's put it on, push a button and go,” Cramer says. Emmanuel Hospice works with each patient to pre-load content onto the headsets. It all depends on what sort of situations they would like to experience.

If you already have a family member at Emmanuel and are interested in them trying the new VR Therapy, you are asked to contact any of their on-site staff.

For more information about the VR Therapy program, CLICK HERE.

