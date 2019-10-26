× 1 killed and 1 hurt in 1-car crash in Montcalm County

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A one-car crash on Condensery Road left a 24-year-old dead and sent another 24-year-old to a Grand Rapids hospital Saturday morning.

At 5 a.m. Saturday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to a report of a traffic crash with injuries on Condensery Road near Townhall Road in Montcalm County’s Bushnell Township. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Chrysler sedan was traveling eastbound on Condensery Road when it ran off the roadway and overturned.

A 24-year-old man from Sheridan was pronounced dead at the scene. The car’s only other occupant, also a 24-year-old Sheridan man, was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with severe injuries.

MSP troopers were assisted at the scene by Montcalm County EMS and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.

The crash remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post.