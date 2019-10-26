Fire at Padnos in Walker produces lots of black smoke

High School Football Scoreboard
Flames and smoke are seen at the rear of the yard at Padnos Recycling on Saturday afternoon. (Seth Van Ast Photo)

WALKER, Mich. — Two fire departments responded to a smoky fire Saturday afternoon at Padnos Recycling.

The auto-recycling business is located at 2121 Turner Ave. NW.

The fire began shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday and was all the way at the back of the business’ yard in a sorter machine. Both the equipment and piles of scrap nearby caught fire, which was soon extinguished.

The fire produced lots of black smoke that was visible from nearby roadways.

Both the Grand Rapids and Walker fire departments responded to the scene.

 

 

 

