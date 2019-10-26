GRPD investigating break-in at cell phone store

High School Football Scoreboard
Posted 5:29 AM, October 26, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a T-Mobile in Grand Rapids was broken into overnight.

The call came in around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, according the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of 28th St. near E. Beltline Ave. after a witness called and said they saw the incident happen. The caller also claimed to have seen two unidentified male suspects running from the scene.

GRPD confirmed the tip when officers arrived and told FOX 17 that the two subjects had ran off by the time they got there.

It is unclear if anything was actually stolen from the store.

The case remains under investigation.

