× Man shot to death, caught in crossfire at early-morning party in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating a shooting death at a party early Saturday.

At 3:49 a.m. Saturday, Battle Creek Police responded to a report of shots fired and an argument in the first block of West Northside Drive. Officers who were already in the area also heard several gunshots being fired.

Police found 23-year-old Elijah Williams at a house with a gunshot wound to his torso. LifeCare Ambulance and the Battle Creek Fire Department were summoned and transported the man to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The initial investigation shows that several people were at a house for a party when an argument broke out and several men started fighting. Evidence shows that at least two people were shooting and that Williams was hit in the crossfire.

Detectives interviewed several people who were at the party and there are other people that they still want to talk to. Persons of interest have been identified, but their names are not being released at this time.

Anyone with any information about this shooting death is being asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.