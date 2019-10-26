MSP investigating thefts from St. Joseph County garage last month

High School Football Scoreboard
Posted 3:28 PM, October 26, 2019

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating several items stolen last month from a garage in Lockport Township.

On Saturday, MSP said that the thefts occurred from a garage in the 57000 block of Mitchell Road. The stolen items include an 8-inch 25cc gas pole saw, a Husky 24-inch snowblower and a Stihl weed cutter.

The items were believed to have been taken sometime during the early morning hours of Sept. 21. The homeowner reported seeing a light-colored SUV parked across the street when she left at about 2:45 a.m. that day.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is being asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

 

