Muskegon crews battle late night home fire

MUSKEGON, Mich. — No one was hurt in a fire that occurred late Friday night.

Chief Joe Hannon of the Muskegon Fire Department told FOX 17 crews that they were dispatched around 10:40 p.m. to the home near Mc Cracken St. and Greenwood St.

The majority of the damage was contained to the upstairs of the home, which the chief said is not a total loss.

Though the chief reported no one was hurt, it is unclear how many people may have been inside the home at the time.

Investigators are still working to figure out what sparked the blaze.

