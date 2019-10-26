High School Football Scoreboard
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Northern Michigan officers shoot dead suicidal man with gun

Posted 4:01 PM, October 26, 2019, by , Updated at 04:18PM, October 26, 2019

WALLOON LAKE, Mich. (AP) — State Police say officers in northern Michigan have fatally shot a suicidal man who pulled out a gun after being confronted by them.

Police say the shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the Charlevoix County community of Walloon Lake.

They say a Charlevoix County deputy and Boyne City officer were dispatched to locate a suicidal person and located him at an intersection in Walloon Lake. A struggle ensued, and the man produced a gun, and the officers opened fire.

Police say the officers provided first aid and called for medical assistance, but the man died. His name hasn’t been released.

The officers weren’t injured.

