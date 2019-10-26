High School Football Scoreboard
Run away and join the Grand Rapids Circus this fall

Posted 11:01 AM, October 26, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - If you have ever thought about joining the circus, well now you can! And you can do it without leaving your own neighborhood.

Grand Rapids Circus, located inside For the Kidz Gymnastics & Trampoline in Wyoming is offering a variety of classes this Fall.

No experience is required and any age can participate. Grand Rapids Circus offers aerial yoga, aerial silk, aerial hoop, trapeze, contortion and more.

Classes start November 3rd and cost $80 per session. For more information on scheduling and prices, click here.

