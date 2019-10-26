Sparta takes down Allendale 49-27
-
Blitz Preview – Week 9
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Vote for Week 3 ‘Blitz Boss’
-
Sparta’s Jakel Davis takes Blitz Boss voting
-
Blitz Preview – Week 7
-
-
Sparta takes down Comstock Park 47-21
-
Blitz Preview – Week 4
-
Allendale takes down West Catholic 32-20
-
Blitz Battle: Montague takes down Portland 18-14
-
Grand Valley falls to Ashland on Hail Mary as time expires
-
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Blitz Battle: GR Catholic Central takes down Zeeland East
-
Agreement reached on OK Conference realignment