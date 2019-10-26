Structure fire in Kalamazoo Co.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to a report of smoke at a residence around 9:50 p.m. Friday night.

The building, on the 2200 block of S Burdick St., had visible heavy smoke and flames from the second floor windows.

Crews attempted to fight the fire, but it breached the roof just after they entered.

They managed to prevent damage to neighboring houses and re-enter the second floor to extinguish the rest of the fire.

No one was found inside and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshall’s Office.