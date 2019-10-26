High School Football Scoreboard
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

White House says Trump expected to make major announcement Sunday morning

Posted 11:06 PM, October 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09PM, October 26, 2019

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a major announcement Sunday at 9 a.m., the White House said late Saturday night. Administration officials will not say if it is related to foreign or domestic policy. White House officials were at the White House late Saturday evening in preparation.

One official told CNN the announcement will be in the Diplomatic Reception Room.

Trump stoked speculation when he tweeted Saturday evening “something very big has just happened!”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.