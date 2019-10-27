High School Football Scoreboard
After nearly a year in the shelter, Rudy finds a family for his birthday

Posted 6:06 PM, October 27, 2019

ALLEGAN, Mich– After spending nearly a year at the Allegan County Animal Shelter, Rudy the dog has found his home.

On Friday, the shelter posted to its Facebook page that Rudy found a loving mom and dad, where he will be the only dog and enjoy a fenced-in yard.

Rudy recently got a lot of attention online, after it was shared that he had spent nearly a year at the facility, unable to find the right fit.

“We’ve been trying to get him a home, he tends to come out with a lot of gang-buster like ‘Hey! I’m Rudy I’m here,'” Allegan County Animal Shelter Director Susan Smith said to FOX 17 back on October 19.

Rudy was adopted just three days before his 4th birthday.

The shelter has several other animals available for adoption, you can check those out here.

