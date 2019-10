Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- Ferris State notched a 34-10 win over GLIAC foe Saginaw Valley State on Saturday at Top Taggart field to improve to 8-0 on the season. Quarterback Jayru Campbell racked up 347 yards through the air and another 61 on the ground with four total touchdowns as well to help lead the way for the Bulldogs.

Ferris State will travel to Houghton to take on Michigan Tech on Saturday before hosting Grand Valley on November 9th.