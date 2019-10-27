High School Football Scoreboard
Grand Valley defeats Davenport in a monsoon to notch third straight win

Posted 1:06 AM, October 27, 2019

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- There wasn't much offense to be had between Grand Valley and Davenport as the two teams combined for just 363 total yards in a rain soaked evening at Lubbers Stadium. Laker quarterback Cole Kotopka would account for three touchdowns on the evening, one in the air and two on the ground as Grand Valley picked up the 27-7 win to run the winning streak to three games.

Meanwhile, Davenport drops to 3-4 overall on the season with the team's fourth consecutive loss. The Lakers will host William Jewell College of Missouri on Saturday while the Panthers host Wayne State in a GLIAC battle.

