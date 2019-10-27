High School Football Scoreboard
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Griffins comes back from three goal deficit to win third straight

Posted 1:06 AM, October 27, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Late in the first period, the Grand Rapids Griffins trailed the Texas Stars, 3-0 until Dominic Turgeon found the back of the net with under a minute before intermission. In the second, the Griffs would score two more times, once from Oliwer Kaski, the other from Gregor MacLeod who recorded his first career professional goal as the team trailed 4-3 at second intermission.

In the third however, Grand Rapids would find the net three times, including a goal from Chris Terry to give the Griffins the 5-4 lead as the team went on to record its third straight victory, 6-4. The Griffins are now 5-2-1 on the new season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.