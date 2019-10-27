Griffins comes back from three goal deficit to win third straight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Late in the first period, the Grand Rapids Griffins trailed the Texas Stars, 3-0 until Dominic Turgeon found the back of the net with under a minute before intermission. In the second, the Griffs would score two more times, once from Oliwer Kaski, the other from Gregor MacLeod who recorded his first career professional goal as the team trailed 4-3 at second intermission.

In the third however, Grand Rapids would find the net three times, including a goal from Chris Terry to give the Griffins the 5-4 lead as the team went on to record its third straight victory, 6-4. The Griffins are now 5-2-1 on the new season.