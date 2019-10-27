High school football playoff pairings announced
(FOX 17) — The 256 team field for the 11-player football playoffs and the 64 team field for the 8-player were released on Sunday.
The first round takes place Friday November 1st and Saturday November 2nd, days and times will be announced by Monday afternoon.
DIVISION 1
Region 1, District 1
Grand Haven (5-4) at Grandville (7-2)
Hudsonville (6-3) at Traverse City West (7-2)
Region 1, District 2
East Kentwood (5-4) at Rockford (8-1)
DIVISION 2
Region 1, District 1
Mona Shores (7-2) at Midland (8-1)
Region 1, District 2
Portage Central (5-4) at Portage Northern (8-1)
Mattawan (5-4) at Forest Hills Central (7-2)
Region 2, District 1
Jackson (5-3) at Battle Creek Lakeview (9-0)
DIVISION 3
Region 1, District 1
Marquette (5-4) at Muskegon (9-0)
Mt. Pleasant (7-2) at Cedar Springs (8-1)
Region 1, District 2
Spring Lake (5-4) at Byron Center (9-0)
Lowell (5-4) at East Grand Rapids (6-3)
Region 2, District 1
Zeeland East (5-4) at Zeeland West (8-1)
Region 3, District 1
Pinckney (7-2) at Coldwater (8-1)
DIVISION 4
Region 1, District 2
Allendale (5-4) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1)
Sparta (8-1) at Orchard View (9-0)
Region 2, District 1
South Christian (5-4) at Grand Rapids Christian (7-2)
Otsego (6-3) at Unity Christian (6-3)
Region 2, District 2
Vicksburg (5-4) at Paw Paw (8-1)
Plainwell (5-4) at Marshall (5-4)
DIVISION 5
Region 1, District 1
Grant (7-2) at Oakridge (9-0)
Region 2, District 1
Kalamazoo United (5-4) at Berrien Springs (8-0)
Dowagiac (6-3) at Hopkins (8-1)
Region 2, District 2
Central Montcalm (7-2) at Portland (7-2)
DIVISION 6
Region 2, District 1
Newaygo (6-3) at Montague (7-2)
Ravenna (7-2) at Muskegon Catholic Central (6-2)
Region 2, District 2
Morley-Stanwood (6-3) at Hemlock (7-2)
Region 3, District 1
Constantine (7-2) at Niles Brandywine (9-0)
DIVISION 7
Region 2, District 1
North Muskegon (5-4) at Pewamo-Westphalia (9-0)
NorthPointe Christian (6-3) at Kent City (6-3)
Region 3, District 1
Hartford (6-3) at Schooclraft (8-1)
Centreville (6-3) at Lawton (9-0)
Region 3, District 2
Homer (7-2) at Lumen Christi (8-0)
DIVISION 8
Region 2, District 1
Carson City (5-4) at Breckenridge (8-1)
Region 4, District 1
Mendon (7-2) at Reading (8-1)
White Pigeon (7-2) at Cassopolis (9-0)
8-PLAYER DIVISION 1
Region 3
Camden-Frontier (6-3) at Colon (9-0)
Bellevue (6-3) at Martin (9-0)
8-PLAYER DIVISION 2
Region 3
Brethren (5-4) at Climax-Scotts (7-2)
Tri-Unity Christian (6-3) at Onekema (7-2)
Region 4
Bay City All Saints (5-4) at Portland St.Patrick (9-0)