High school football playoff pairings announced

Posted 7:54 PM, October 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:00PM, October 27, 2019

(FOX 17) — The 256 team field for the 11-player football playoffs and the 64 team field for the 8-player were released on Sunday.

The first round takes place Friday November 1st and Saturday November 2nd, days and times will be announced by Monday afternoon.

 

DIVISION 1

Region 1, District 1

Grand Haven (5-4) at Grandville (7-2)

Hudsonville (6-3) at Traverse City West (7-2)

Region 1, District 2

East Kentwood (5-4) at Rockford (8-1)

 

DIVISION 2

Region 1, District 1

Mona Shores (7-2) at Midland (8-1)

Region 1, District 2

Portage Central (5-4) at Portage Northern (8-1)

Mattawan (5-4) at Forest Hills Central (7-2)

Region 2, District 1

Jackson (5-3) at Battle Creek Lakeview (9-0)

 

DIVISION 3

Region 1, District 1

Marquette (5-4) at Muskegon (9-0)

Mt. Pleasant (7-2) at Cedar Springs (8-1)

Region 1, District 2

Spring Lake (5-4) at Byron Center (9-0)

Lowell (5-4) at East Grand Rapids (6-3)

Region 2, District 1

Zeeland East (5-4) at Zeeland West (8-1)

Region 3, District 1

Pinckney (7-2) at Coldwater (8-1)

 

DIVISION 4

Region 1, District 2

Allendale (5-4) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1)

Sparta (8-1) at Orchard View (9-0)

Region 2, District 1

South Christian (5-4) at Grand Rapids Christian (7-2)

Otsego (6-3) at Unity Christian (6-3)

Region 2, District 2

Vicksburg (5-4) at Paw Paw (8-1)

Plainwell (5-4) at Marshall (5-4)

 

DIVISION 5

Region 1, District 1

Grant (7-2) at Oakridge (9-0)

Region 2, District 1

Kalamazoo United (5-4) at Berrien Springs (8-0)

Dowagiac (6-3) at Hopkins (8-1)

Region 2, District 2

Central Montcalm (7-2) at Portland (7-2)

 

DIVISION 6

Region 2, District 1

Newaygo (6-3) at Montague (7-2)

Ravenna (7-2) at Muskegon Catholic Central (6-2)

Region 2, District 2

Morley-Stanwood (6-3) at Hemlock (7-2)

Region 3, District 1

Constantine (7-2) at Niles Brandywine (9-0)

 

DIVISION 7

Region 2, District 1

North Muskegon (5-4) at Pewamo-Westphalia (9-0)

NorthPointe Christian (6-3) at Kent City (6-3)

Region 3, District 1

Hartford (6-3) at Schooclraft (8-1)

Centreville (6-3) at Lawton (9-0)

Region 3, District 2

Homer (7-2) at Lumen Christi (8-0)

 

DIVISION 8

Region 2, District 1

Carson City (5-4) at Breckenridge (8-1)

Region 4, District 1

Mendon (7-2) at Reading (8-1)

White Pigeon (7-2) at Cassopolis (9-0)

 

8-PLAYER DIVISION 1

Region 3

Camden-Frontier (6-3) at Colon (9-0)

Bellevue (6-3) at Martin (9-0)

 

8-PLAYER DIVISION 2

Region 3

Brethren (5-4) at Climax-Scotts (7-2)

Tri-Unity Christian (6-3) at Onekema (7-2)

Region 4

Bay City All Saints (5-4) at Portland St.Patrick (9-0)

