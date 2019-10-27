Kalamazoo man hospitalized after getting hit by drunk driver

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Alcohol is a factor in an incident that sent a 32-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition on Sunday morning.

Deputies say it happened around 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of South Rose and Academy Street in Kalamazoo.

The driver was arrested and is being held at the local Sheriff’s Office on an alcohol related driving offense.

Anyone with further information about the crime is urged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911, the Criminal Investigation Division at 337-8129, or Silent Observer at 343-2100.