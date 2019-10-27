× Longtime Michigan Congressman John Conyers dies at age 90

WASHINGTON (CNN and FOX NEWS) — Former U.S. Rep. John Conyers, a longtime Michigan Democrat who represented parts of Detroit for more than 50 years before his resignation in 2017, died Sunday, his son, John Conyers III, told CNN.

He was 90 at the time of his death.

Conyers served in the U.S. House of Representatives from January 3, 1965, to December 5, 2017.

A founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus, Conyers was known as pushing a series of liberal causes, especially from his perch on the Judiciary Committee. He at one time served as chairman of the panel.

In November 2017, Conyers stepped aside as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, after denying recent allegations of sexual and inappropriate conduct.

“In light of the attention drawn by recent allegations made against me, I have notified the Democratic leader of my request to step aside as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee during the investigation of these matters,” Conyers said at the time.

The 88-year-old Conyers had been hit with several allegations of misconduct while in Congress that were being investigated by the House Ethics Committee at the time of his resignation.