Phone, headphones found near 21-year-old hit by vehicle in Allegan Co.

Posted 4:47 AM, October 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:48AM, October 27, 2019

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies said they found a phone with headphones plugged into it near a victim that had been hit by an unknown vehicle.

The 21-year-old victim from the Plainwell area was walking along the shoulder of 102nd Ave. near 13th St. around around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver told investigators that they saw a light on the side of the road and assumed it was a pedestrian. As the driver began to move over to pass them the pedestrian crossed the road and was struck in the process.

The victim was taken to the hospital for serious injuries but neither their current condition, nor their name were released.

Deputies did not specifically comment on the phone they found at the seen.

Investigators do not believe alcohol were speed were factors.

