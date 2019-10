× Shots fired on the west side of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police responded to reports of shots fired on Quarry Street just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Witnesses say people were running from the scene screaming.

No one has been reported injured and no suspects have been identified yet.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating the incident.

