Sunshine, rain and snow chances all possible this week    

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see our rain move out very quickly this morning and we will be left with mostly cloudy skies while working towards more and more sunshine for the rest of the day. Temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 50s with breezy winds.

Breezy winds will make for dangerous conditions along with the lakeshore as waves remain high for the first half of the day with a small craft advisory in place through the afternoon. Stay alert and cautious along the lakeshore with these continuous waves of dangerous conditions.

Monday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower 50s. Overnight Monday into Tuesday we will start to have a front bring in our first of many waves of rain and even snow chances for this week. Rain will move in early Tuesday morning from northwest to southeast as it washes away throughout the morning commute. We will see this rain move out quickly Tuesday morning leaving behind cloud cover for the rest of the day.

We will see several rounds of rain and even snow chances as we go through the week. Winds will start to pick up on Wednesday and stay high through the end of the work week which could impact the lakeshore more. Halloween, we expect mainly rain with chilly temperatures. Once we get to the back side of the system Thursday overnight into Friday we have the possibility of snow mixing in with the rain showers. Check back each day for updates as we get closer to the end of the week.