By Amanda Watts, CNN

(CNN) — Two people were killed and at least 10 others injured in a shooting in Greenville, Texas, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said.The sheriff said authorities are currently looking for the shooter.

Texas A&M University-Commerce confirmed the shooting early Sunday morning but said it did not occur on their campus.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families, and friends of those affected by this morning’s shooting in Greenville, Texas,” the university said in a statement provided by spokesman Michael Johnson.

The university and the university’s police department are working with the sheriff’s office to determine whether any of the people shot or injured are students, the statement says.

The investigation by the sheriff’s office is ongoing, it said.

This event did not occur on the A&M-Commerce campus.

Earlier, the Texas A&M University-Commerce Police Department tweeted there was an event outside Greenville, Texas, that “may or not have involved students at this time.”

There was no active shooter in Commerce, the department said.

A live signal from CNN affiliate KTVT showed a large police presence near The Party Venue, located off Highway 380 in Greenville. The venue is an event rental space, according to their Facebook page. When CNN spoke to the owner of the venue, they said a fraternity from Texas A&M University Commerce had rented out the space for an event. The owner said something did happen at the location, but couldn’t provide any more detail.

TAMU Commerce tweeted earlier that this is their homecoming weekend.

Hunt Regional Medical Center told CNN they did receive patients, but could not provide details about how many or the nature of their injuries.

CNN has reached out numerous times to the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office who is handling the incident.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.