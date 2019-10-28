Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

2 Michigan prison officers found dead at home were shot

Posted 1:31 PM, October 28, 2019, by

KINGSLEY, Mich. (AP) — Police say two Michigan prison officers found dead last week were shot.

Authorities in Grand Traverse County won’t publicly say it was a murder-suicide, although they say there’s no threat to the public.

Tara Kelley and Angelina Winn were found dead Friday at their home near Kingsley. Both transferred to Oaks Correctional Facility, near Manistee, after the Pugsley prison was closed.

The 53-year-old Kelley was named officer of the year at Pugsley in 2013. The 49-year-old Winn got the same award in 2014.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.