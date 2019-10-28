× A light mix may impact commuters on Wednesday morning

WEST MICHIGAN — A few light rain showers are possible late tonight into Tuesday morning, but a bigger impact with a rain/snow mix is possible Wednesday morning.

Our forecast model below is showing the chance of a rain/snow mix early Wednesday morning through the A.M. commute until about mid-morning. While the snow that may mix in should be an inch or less, air temperatures will be hovering around the low/mid 30s. That means roads in spots could become icy or slippery. The image below is valid for 6 A.M. Wednesday.

The next image below is valid for 10 A.M. Wednesday. Notice the blue (or snow) that may still be mixing in or occurring at that time.

Take a look below at our forecast model output for snow accumulation Wednesday morning. There may be a small, light band of snow from Grand Rapids southward as weak high pressure remains to our north and precipitation at the onset travels into southern lower Michigan.

This type of a meteorologic set-up is common in these months for creating evaporative cooling and generating frozen precipitation, especially at the start or onset of events like this. Again, the snow or mix is not guaranteed Wednesday morning, but it certainly is possible. I would rather put folks on alert and mention the chance, than say don’t worry it won’t happen. Better snow chances arrive Thursday night and Friday as the entire column of air cools enough and we likely see flakes mixing in with light rain.

Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.