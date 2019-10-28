Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Anthony Bourdain documentary in the works

Host Athony Bourdain speaks on stage during the DC Central Kitchen's Capital Food Fight event at Ronald Reagan Building on November 11, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for DC Central Kitchen)

(CNN) — Beloved storyteller Anthony Bourdain will be the subject of a new documentary.

CNN Films, HBO Max, and Focus Features are partnering for a documentary film about the life of the chef, author and “Parts Unknown” host who died in 2018 at the age of 61.

The documentary will be directed and produced by Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville of “20 Feet from Stardom” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” fame.

Neville said in a statement that “Anthony Bourdain did more to help us understand each other than just about anyone in the history of television.”

“He connected with people not in spite of his flaws, but because of them. To have the opportunity to tell his story is humbling,” Neville said. “CNN is in the DNA of Tony’s work, and the perfect partners in this journey.”

“I’m thrilled to be re-teaming with Focus Features after our journey on ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,'” Neville added. “I am also happy that HBO Max will make sure Tony’s audience only continues to grow.”

Bourdain was filming an episode of his award-winning CNN series “Parts Unknown” in France when he killed himself last year.

The film will first be released in theaters at an as-yet-unannounced date before it premieres on television on CNN and streams via HBO Max.

