GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Aquinas women's basketball team fell 66-54 to Indiana Wesleyan in the Saints home opener on Monday evening despite a team-high 14 points from Diynasti Dowell. Ionia's Jaylynn Williams also added 13 points as Aquinas falls to 1-1 overall on the new season.

The Saints play at Lindsey Wilson in Richmond, Ind. on Friday and won't return back to the Sturrus Center until November 9th for a showdown with IU-Northwest.