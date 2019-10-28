Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Bus nearly swallowed by sinkhole

Posted 9:41 AM, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:45AM, October 28, 2019

Pittsburgh, Penn. --You could say it's the pits. Riders on a Port Authority bus in Pittsburgh got quite the surprise Monday morning, when a sinkhole opened right under the vehicle.

According to KDKA, the bus was stopped at a red light around 8 a.m. when the sinkhole formed. Only two people, the driver and one passenger, were on board at the time. The passenger had some minor injuries, but both of them were able to get out safely.

Officials say it will be difficult to remove the bus, because the back end is the heaviest part, thanks to the engine that sits behind the back axle.

 

