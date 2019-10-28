Dirty Duel trail race is likely the toughest 5K in Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- We are getting closer to The Dirty Duel race event at Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery in Kent County.

The race takes place November 9, 2019 and is a choose-your-own-adventure with two separate courses that branch off right at the start. 700 runners “duel it out” by racing against those who choose the other route, designed and test-run to finish at the same time.

The “Short and Brutal” 5K will test runners with challenging trail running, off-trail running through the woods, and a tough sand dune in the middle of Grand Rapids due to some crazy geology. The “Long and Difficult” 6K features fast, flat Kuyper College trails and the challenging north Robinette trails.

Both courses lead runners into the grand finale, the Robinette corn maze. Runners can choose the maize or the maze. They can bushwhack straight through the corn or follow the faster but trickier paths of the maze, depending on what they think is the fastest option.

The race is professionally chip-timed. Runners will go out in several waves so that people have enough space to spread out and pass slower runners.

Our charity partner for the Dirty Duel is 20 Liters. 20 Liters creates and delivers innovative, human-centered solutions to make clean, safe drinking water for the areas of the world that need it most. It is based in Grand Rapids.