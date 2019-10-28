× Ex-MSU president ordered to trial for Nassar investigation handling

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Lou Anna Simon, the former president of Michigan State University, is going to trial for how she handled the investigation into former doctor Larry Nassar.

In a ruling released Monday, Eaton County District Court Judge Hulie Reincke says she did find probable cause that Simon knowingly lied to police officers assigned to the complaint made by Amanda Thomashow in 2014.

Prosecutors claim Simon knew that Nassar was facing allegations of sexual assault when she told the officers she wasn’t aware of who the claims were made against.

The preliminary exam hearing that led to the ruling lasted several days spread out across many months this year.

Simon is due to make her first appearance in Circuit Court on Dec. 12. A date for the start of her trial has not been set.