Know the Law – Cyberbullying

Posted 2:36 PM, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 03:42PM, October 28, 2019

A House Bill passed at the end of last year, which became effective in March 2019, makes cyberbullying illegal for everyone. The new law criminalizes certain types of conduct people engage in online that expresses a physical threat to another person. First offenses can result in misdemeanors. Repeat offenders can be charged with a felony and jail time of up to ten years. In addition to criminal prosecution, the person cyberbullied may also bring a civil claim for intentionally inflicting emotional distress against the perpetrator. Tom Sinas from Sinas Dramis Law Firm explained more on this week’s Know the Law. More info at sinasdramis.com.

