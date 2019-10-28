A House Bill passed at the end of last year, which became effective in March 2019, makes cyberbullying illegal for everyone. The new law criminalizes certain types of conduct people engage in online that expresses a physical threat to another person. First offenses can result in misdemeanors. Repeat offenders can be charged with a felony and jail time of up to ten years. In addition to criminal prosecution, the person cyberbullied may also bring a civil claim for intentionally inflicting emotional distress against the perpetrator. Tom Sinas from Sinas Dramis Law Firm explained more on this week’s Know the Law. More info at sinasdramis.com.
Know the Law – Cyberbullying
-
Know the Law – Dangerous Animal Law
-
Know the Law – Auto No-Fault Changes: Mini Tort
-
Know the Law – School Bus Safety
-
Know the Law – Personal Watercraft Laws
-
Know the Law – Defamation, Libel, and Slander
-
-
Know the Law – Property Protection Insurance
-
Know the Law – Speed Limit Law
-
Know the Law – First Amendment
-
Know the Law – Cyberbullying
-
Know the Law – Auto No-Fault Changes and Motorcyclists
-
-
Know the Law – Assigned Claims Plan
-
Know the Law – Food Allergy
-
Know the Law – Telemarketing and Robocall Laws