× Liquid nitrogen leak closes roads near aerospace company

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Crews are working to contain a liquid nitrogen leak at GE Aviation Systems for the second time in a week.

Dispatchers said crews were sent to GE Aviation off Patterson Avenue at 33rd Street for a leak Monday afternoon. The timeline for when it will be contained isn’t yet clear.

Hotel and 33rd streets are closed while emergency responders work to contain the leak.

On Friday, emergency responders went to the facility and had to use hazmat gear to shut off the gas flow.