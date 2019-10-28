Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Look out for sweater-wearing mouse, ‘Princess Karen’

Posted 3:54 PM, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 03:55PM, October 28, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A post on social media over the weekend left some tickled at the story of “Princess Karen,” a mouse that escaped their capture wearing a pink sweater.

A post titled “Mouse in a Hot Pink Sweater” was making the rounds on the Nextdoor app Sunday.

RosaMaria Fyolek was writing about a mouse her daughter had caught inside their home in the Creston area.

Mock-up of Princess Karen in her pink sweater

“This is a serious post no matter how ridiculous it is about to sound,” the post began.

Fyolek goes on to describe a text exchange she had with her daughter Jaighdyn about a mouse she discovered.

Her daughter begins, “We have a slight problem,” to which her mother replies, “What’s that?” Her daughter simply replies with a photo of a mouse in a see-through plastic container.

“We have a new pet”, she tells her mom.

Her daughter had already named it. The mouse now goes by the moniker, Princess Karen.

Jaighdyn tells her mother, “the cats were attacking it so i protected it.”

Unfortunately, Jaighdyn’s mother was not about to make Princess Karen a full-fledged member of their family. In fact, she felt it more appropriate to send Princess Karen immediately packing.

Saying in response to her daughter, “Please Open the Front Window… Please Feed Karen to Said Cats.”

Princess Karen enjoying some American Cheese during her short stint in captivity

But Jaighdyn had another idea. She decided to dress the newly-anointed mouse royalty in a pink sweater. But, as soon as she got the sweater onto the mouse, Princess Karen made her escape.

This escape prompted Jaighdyn’s mom to post her note online. Saying, in part “NO, we do not want it back. NO, it is not a pet.”

The family just wanted to share the ridiculous tale and give the Creston neighborhood a heads-up in case they come across a lively little mouse wearing a hot pink sweater.

