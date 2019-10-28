× Man charged months after fatal fight at Coldwater party

COLDWATER, Mich. — A man is being charged with murder months after a man died during a fight at a party in Coldwater.

The fight happened just after midnight on June 3 at a home on Morning Glory Lane in Coldwater.

When troopers got to the home, 37-year-old Grant Morrison was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy later determined he died from asphyxiation from neck compression.

After the autopsy, investigators decided to charge the other man allegedly involved in the fight with Morrison’s death.

Chad Danbury, 42, was arrested Sunday on charges of second-degree murder and assault with intent to cause harm less than murder.

Authorities say alcohol was a factor in the fight.