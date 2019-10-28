Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

New thermal bra helps keep breast cancer patients warm after reconstructive surgery

Posted 10:55 AM, October 28, 2019

For women going through breast cancer treatment and have had reconstructive surgery, they’re left without tissue to help them retain warmth, causing them to be very cold in the cooler months.

Spectrum Health Innovations and Elemental LLC have teamed up to create a solution to this problem, in the thermal bra.

A Spectrum Health employee, who's also a breast cancer survivor, brought the idea to Spectrum Health. After researching the idea and learning there wasn't a product on the market like it, they teamed up with Central Michigan University to create the product.

They teamed up with student Emily Austin to create the thermal bra. Since then Emily has founded the company, Elemental, to exclusively produce and sell the thermal bra.

For more information and to make a purchase, visit its-elemental.com.

