Not all paper can be recycled; here’s what goes in the bin

Paper is one of those things everyone knows can be recycled, however what's lesser known is that not all paper belongs in the recycling bin.

The Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes wants to encourage the community to recycle properly, and they're doing just that with their new Know it Before You Throw It campaign.

The following can be recycled as long as they are clean and don't have any food residue or grease stains on them:

Paper with staples/clips

Magazines and newspapers

Envelopes with plastic windows

Wrapping paper without glitter or foil

These types of paper can't be recycled:

Used paper towels, tissues or napkins

Cash register receipts

When the improper materials are put in the yellow bin, it contaminates the proper materials already inside. If the materials are contaminated, the entire bin is thrown out and can't be recycled.

Learn more about EGLE's new campaign, get more tips and information on recycling by visiting recyclingraccoons.org.

Also, learn more about what the City of Grand Rapids is doing to improve recycling efforts at grandrapidsmi.gov.