Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Not all paper can be recycled; here’s what goes in the bin

Posted 11:23 AM, October 28, 2019, by

Paper is one of those things everyone knows can be recycled, however what's lesser known is that not all paper belongs in the recycling bin.

The Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes wants to encourage the community to recycle properly, and they're doing just that with their new Know it Before You Throw It campaign.

The following can be recycled as long as they are clean and don't have any food residue or grease stains on them:

  • Paper with staples/clips
  • Magazines and newspapers
  • Envelopes with plastic windows
  • Wrapping paper without glitter or foil

These types of paper can't be recycled:

  •  Used paper towels, tissues or napkins
  • Cash register receipts

When the improper materials are put in the yellow bin, it contaminates the proper materials already inside. If the materials are contaminated, the entire bin is thrown out and can't be recycled.

Learn more about EGLE's new campaign, get more tips and information on recycling by visiting recyclingraccoons.org.

Also, learn more about what the City of Grand Rapids is doing to improve recycling efforts at grandrapidsmi.gov.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.