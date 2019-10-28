× Odd-even parking starts Friday in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter is coming, and so is odd-even parking in Grand Rapids.

The seasonal parking rules take effect Friday and run until April 1. On dates with odd numbers, parking is prohibited on the even-numbered side of the street from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. and vice versa.

Any streets with parking restrictions will have signs posted.

Seasonal parking allows for the city to clear streets of leaves and plow snow in the winter. Vehicles that violate the parking rules could receive a $20 ticket.