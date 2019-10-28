Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Odd-even parking starts Friday in Grand Rapids

Posted 10:14 AM, October 28, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter is coming, and so is odd-even parking in Grand Rapids.

The seasonal parking rules take effect Friday and run until April 1. On dates with odd numbers, parking is prohibited on the even-numbered side of the street from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. and vice versa.

Any streets with parking restrictions will have signs posted.

Seasonal parking allows for the city to clear streets of leaves and plow snow in the winter. Vehicles that violate the parking rules could receive a $20 ticket.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.