KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Pifzer Kalamazoo is building 100 bikes to give to children of active military members or veterans.

The group is building the bikes on Nov. 7 in honor of Veterans Day.

Active military members or veterans who would like to sign their child up for a bike can do so online, using password USOOTMR.