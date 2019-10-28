Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Plexaderm promises younger looking skin in 10 minutes or less

Posted 10:45 AM, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:53AM, October 28, 2019

The transformation on social media are incredible of people making their wrinkles disappear.  These aren't digitally altered, there's a product that promises to make you look younger in under 10 minutes without costly surgeries or injections called Plexaderm.

Lifestyle expert Tia Leslie stopped by the studio to share the secret about the amazing technology behind the age-hiding cream.

Plexaderm is offering a deal exclusively for Morning Mix viewers.

If you call 1-800-923-8973 and mention you saw them on FOX 17 Morning Mix, get up to 50% off plus free shipping on your Plexaderm order. Or place an order at plexaderm.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.