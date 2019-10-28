Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Semi hauling liquid sugar tips in Grand Haven Twp. crash

Posted 12:25 PM, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 01:10PM, October 28, 2019

The scene of a crash on Oct. 28, 2019 in Grand Haven Township, Mich.

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — US-31 Northbound will be closed for longer than expected, after a tanker truck full of liquid sugar proved too heavy to lift onto it’s wheels.

The truck flipped Monday morning just north of Hayes Street in Grand Haven Township.

Authorities said a car going south on the highway tried to make a left turn to get into a parking lot when it was hit by the semi. The truck’s driver lost control trying to avoid a collision, causing it to tip over and spill the liquid sugar it was hauling.

Crews were able to stop the flow of the sugar, but the tanker is so heavy that three tow trucks couldn’t bring it back on it’s wheels. Now they will have to wait for a pump truck to come from Whitehall to remove the remaining liquid sugar before the truck can be put upright.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the rolled over truck was headed to House of Flavor in Ludington from Battle Creek. It’s not clear if the sugar still inside the tank can be used by the ice cream shop

Both drivers of the semi and vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

