Tickets for ‘Disney on Ice’ in Grand Rapids on sale Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Disney On Ice is bringing its Celebrate Memories show to Grand Rapids February 27-March 1, 2020.

The show includes Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy who are on a journey to discover his favorite memory of all time.

Using Mickey’s “Mouse Pad,” show hosts encourage fans to be part of the action and help the gang venture though Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales.

Along the way, families sail away with Moana as she displays courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod, Maui.

Families will continue the journey to the wintry world of Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love is the most powerful magic of all and experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice makes brooms come to life.

Tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday, October 29 and are affordably priced for the whole family with seats starting at just $15 each.

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com, the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box office, or charge by phone at 1.800.745.3000.