Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Tickets for ‘Disney on Ice’ in Grand Rapids on sale Tuesday

Posted 4:45 AM, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:50AM, October 28, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Disney On Ice is bringing its Celebrate Memories show to Grand Rapids February 27-March 1, 2020.

The show includes Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy who are on a journey to discover his favorite memory of all time.

Using Mickey’s “Mouse Pad,” show hosts encourage fans to be part of the action and help the gang venture though Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales.

Along the way, families sail away with Moana as she displays courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod, Maui.

Families will continue the journey to the wintry world of Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love is the most powerful magic of all and experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice makes brooms come to life. 

Tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday, October 29 and are affordably priced for the whole family with seats starting at just $15 each.

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com, the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box office, or charge by phone at 1.800.745.3000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.