CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A 30-year-old woman from Marcellus was injured after crashing her car Monday afternoon.

It happened after 4:30 p.m. along Hathaway Road near Church Street in Cass County.

Police say the driver attempted to move over to the shoulder of the roadway to make room for another motorist. She went lost control, went off the road and struck a tree.

No drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.