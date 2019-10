× ‘Hamilton’ coming to GR next year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “Hamilton” is coming to Grand Rapids next year.

The show will run from Jan. 21 to Feb. 9 at DeVos Performance Hall.

Tickets for the show go on sale Nov. 7. They can be purchased in-person at 8 a.m. or online at 10 a.m. Phone orders won’t be accepted Nov. 7 or 8.

When tickets go on sale, prices will go for $69-$189, with a limited number of $249 premium seats available for all performances.