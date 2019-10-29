BBB: Women nationwide receiving mysterious cards from ‘Jenny B’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- The Better Business Bureau issued a warning about misleading 'gift cards' mailed to women across the country, including right here in West Michigan. The cards are signed 'Jenny B' and congratulate women on their pregnancy.

"Everybody seems to know a Jenny and what it really is is a marketing ploy by a company that wants to get people to go to their websites," Troy Baker, with the BBB said.

The BBB says the company behind the ‘Jenny B' greeting cards is "Mother's Lounge," and it's been given an "F" rating for pulling what some feel are bait and switch tactics.

"Nobody's really sure what mailing list they're using. A lot of times we're finding that the women using these cards aren't pregnant," Baker explained.

He said, "The card looks like a congratulations card. It has a receipt inside for the purchase of gift cards. So it looks like somebody bought a bunch of gift cards for them."

But what look like gift cards are essentially coupons that cover the cost of the item purchased. However, you're then charged huge shipping costs.

Baker said, "We do know from a lot of complaints that have come into the Better Business Bureau that the price on the website says free shipping. However, when you input the gift card at the end of your transaction shipping is no longer free. There's a charge for that shipping. So that is one of the problems the Better Business Bureau has with this website."

Even once the purchase is made you might not receive the order.

"A woman I spoke to in Hudsonville got this in the mail. She actually went online and purchased something and paid the shipping for it. She's waiting to see if it comes," Baker said.

The BBB suspects the company gets these women’s names and addresses from third party groups who sell the information. So be careful who you share your information with online.