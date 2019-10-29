Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Conyers funeral set for Monday; public events on weekend

DETROIT (AP) — The funeral for John Conyers, who served more than 50 years in Congress, will be held Monday at a Detroit church.

The public will get a chance to show their respect for Conyers on Saturday and Sunday at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit.

Conyers died Sunday at age 90, two years after resigning from the U.S. House.

Monica Conyers tells The Detroit News that her husband’s funeral will be held at Greater Grace Temple. She anticipates that former President Bill Clinton will attend, along with elected officials.

On Twitter, Clinton called Conyers a “champion for justice & equality.”

Conyers was a founder of the Congressional Black Caucus and is credited with creating the federal holiday honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

