Get a t-shirt with your own personal logo at Northeast Print House

Looking for that sweet t-shirt with the perfect expression on the front? There's a new place in town called the Northeast Print House that specializes in quality, original t-shirt with hand pulled screen printing.

They can even bring the printing experience to an event or office! Their crew travels around Michigan, collaborating with other artists from all over to bring local flair to their designs.

Northeast Printing will be hosting a live event on Sunday, November 10 at the Holland Civic Center at the Merchant and Makers event. They'll join 70 other local makers from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. showing off all their locally-made goods, along with live music and a cash bar.

They'll also have a Push and Print on Sunday, November 17 from 12 to 2 p.m. Pick a design, get a chance to push the squeegee to make your own print.

Northeast Printing even gives back to the community by allowing local organizations to have an afternoon all about them. They load the press with artwork for them, and proceeds from sales go to that organization.

Their home base is located at 4300 Plainfield Avenue North East in Suite A.

For more information, visit neprinthouse.com.